$2 Salads To Celebrate New Center City Shop!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re trying to get healthy or just enjoy the delicious crisp crunch of salad, a New York City based restaurant chain restaurant is moving into Philly!
Just Salad opens at 1729 Chestnut this week and offers salads, wraps, toast boxes and more. The large menu includes ‘dozens of organic and local options’ and most meals clock in at 500 calories or less!
On July 20th, Just Salad will offer $2 salads from 12pm-2pm for it’s official grand opening event. The team will be giving away prizes, free samples, and their signature Just Salad reusable bowls, which provide guests with free toppings every time they bring them into the store. Regularly menu items start at $7.99.
“Eating healthy doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult. Our motto is ‘healthy for everyone’ which is why we set prices that work for students, parents, top
executives, and everyone in between.” said Just Salad founder & CEO Nick Kenner.
The company proudly operates the largest reusable bowl program in the world, helping save over 75,000 pounds of plastic every year.