Lifeguards In North Wildwood Stabilize Drifting Sailboat

July 10, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Wildwood

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) –– When lifeguards at the beach in North Wildwood aren’t busy saving people — they’re busy saving boats.

A video sent to Eyewitness News by viewer Patricia Walsh, shows a sailboat drifting a little too close to shore Sunday afternoon.

Police Search For 4 Missing Men In Bucks County 

It happened near 2nd Street Beach.

Using a little manpower, nearby lifeguards worked together to stabilize the boat which began to tip over as the waves came crashing in.

Once the boat was steadied, a sea tow boat was able to pull it back out to sea.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats
Waterpark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch