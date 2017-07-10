Lifeguards In North Wildwood Stabilize Drifting Sailboat

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) –– When lifeguards at the beach in North Wildwood aren’t busy saving people — they’re busy saving boats.
A video sent to Eyewitness News by viewer Patricia Walsh, shows a sailboat drifting a little too close to shore Sunday afternoon.
It happened near 2nd Street Beach.
Using a little manpower, nearby lifeguards worked together to stabilize the boat which began to tip over as the waves came crashing in.
Once the boat was steadied, a sea tow boat was able to pull it back out to sea.