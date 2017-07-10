NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Drunk Man Wearing Nothing But Tank Top Arrested In Wendy’s Parking Lot

July 10, 2017 4:46 PM
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a half-naked drunk man was arrested in a Wendy’s parking lot over the weekend.

According to Slate Belt Regional Police Department, 53-year-old Wayne Yerkie of Wind Gap took off his pants and exposed himself in the Travel Inn parking lot in Plainfield Township on July 8 around 7:10 p.m.

Officers found Yerkie in the parking lot of a nearby Wendy’s restaurant. Police say he was only wearing a tank top and was highly intoxicated.

Police also say they found controlled substances in Yerkie’s pants.

Yerkie has been charged with indecent exposure, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

He was remanded to the Northampton County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.

