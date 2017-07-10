Christian Carto And Branden Pizarro Represent The New Wave Of Philly Fighters

By Joseph Santoliquito
PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — You may not know them now, but you soon will, if you are a boxing fan from Philadelphia. Philly’s face of boxing, all-time great Bernard Hopkins, is headed to the Hall of Fame. The face of the next generation, Danny “Swift” Garcia, just suffered his first pro defeat.
Local fight fans may want to take notice of 20-year-old Christian Carto, an undefeated bantamweight who is 10-0, 10 KOs; and 17-year-old junior welterweight Branden Pizarro, who is 6-0 with 3 KOs.
Both are talented. Both have strong amateur backgrounds. And both are gradually making steady progress in their respective weight classes, though it will take some time for them to make national headway.
A few weeks ago, the two appeared on a show in Atlantic City, each winning by stoppage. Carto broke down a fighter with more than 25 professional fights in the first round. Pizarro went six rounds with an opponent eight years older than he is.
Carto’s next fight will be at the SugarHouse Casino on Friday, Aug. 11 against an opponent to be named. Pizarro is also looking to get another fight in before the end of the summer.
Again, they’re just starting out as pros. But it seems apparent they’re the new faces of Philly boxing.