Ryan Arcidiacono Has Signed With Italian Pro Basketball Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Villanova basketball star Ryan Arcidiacono has signed a contract with the professional Italian basketball team, JuveCaserta Basket.
The team is also known as Pasta Reggia Caserta, as Pasta Reggia is a major sponsor. According to NBA reporter Keith Smith, Arch’s deal included an “NBA out.”
Arcidiacono, 23, is playing in the NBA summer league for the Chicago Bulls. The Philadelphia native spent last season with the Austin Spurs, the minor-league affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs.
Arcidiacono averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 47 NBA D-League games.