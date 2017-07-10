Philadelphia Murder Rate Reaches 5 Year High

July 10, 2017 9:00 PM By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The murder rate in Philadelphia is the highest it’s been in 5 years, up 25 percent since 2012.

Authorities are trying to target some of the more violent districts using an old tactic.

Many of the homicides are concentrated in one area.

“Over in east division, the 24th and 25th,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew.

Which includes Kensington and North Philadelphia, east of Broad Street.

Kinebrew says those neighborhoods are known to be drug trafficking neighborhoods.

“Where the narcotics are deeply entrenched, the violence would be at a higher pace as well,” he said.

As of the half-year mark, on June 30th, 156 people had been murdered, up by 30 from the same time last year.

Kinebrew says they are saturating those specific areas with bike patrols.

“They are a great community engagement tool, but they give you better coverage,” he said.

He says they are also serving active warrants on known offenders in hopes of making a dent in the numbers.

