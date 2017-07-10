DA Nominee Larry Krasner’s Law Firm Is Going Out Of Business, Well Sort Of

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Democratic nominee for Philadelphia District Attorney is going out of business.

Larry Krasner says he is merging his private defense practice into another similar law firm, and will stop directly representing individual clients.

Krasner is getting a jump-start on a step he’d have to make anyway if he was to win the race in November for DA.

“I believed it was in the best interest of the city to separate myself from active trial law,” he said.

Krasner has had a private practice for nearly 25 years, which could create conflicts of interest IF he becomes the city’s DA.

He could have continued to practice till then but he says he wanted to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.

“In the historical context of the failures of the prior district attorney, it’s really important to be beyond reproach,” he said.

His firm has been absorbed by Greenblatt, Pierce, Funt & Flores for terms neither party will disclose.

Ron Greenblatt says if Krasner wins the election, the firm will have to take measures to prevent a conflict of interest involving his former clients.

“There will be either a kind of wall set up or the Attorney General’s office will have to take those cases,” said Greenblatt.

Republican Beth Grossman says the arrangement is appropriate.