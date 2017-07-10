Bruce Arians: ‘Carson Wentz Is Going To Be A Great One’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians has written a book titled: The Quarterback Whisperer: How to Build an Elite NFL Quarterback.
The Paterson, New Jersey native and former Temple football coach, was asked about the Eagles’ quarterback on the 94WIP Morning Show.
“You’ve got a great one to start with,” Arians said of Carson Wentz. “The key is, I think, having grit. A guy that’s tough, smart, and then you put in all of that athleticism with it and I think Carson Wentz is going to be a great one.”
Arians was asked how to prepare a young QB for the NFL, early in his career.
“The big thing handling success and handling failure,” Arians said. “Staying steady with those guys, that the routine is the same all of the time.
“That first season, there’s gonna be a lot of ups and downs and it’s such a longer season than they’re used to.”
Wentz, 24, was the Eagles’ No. 2 overall pick in 2016. Wentz started all 16 games as a rookie, going 7-9 with 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. However, nine of those 14 picks came in his final seven games, where the Eagles finished 2-5.
The Eagles added wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in the offseason, plus running back LeGarrette Blount, creating high expectations for Wentz and the offense in 2017.