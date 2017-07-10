Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Alleged Robber

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is accused of fatally shooting another man who he said tried to rob him.

Norristown Police arrested Santiago Villifan-Andrade, charging him with voluntary manslaughter.

The incident occurred 3 a.m. Sunday at Lafayette and Green streets, where police reportedly found Christen Greene, 26, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to court documents. Greene allegedly told police Villifan-Andrade shot him.

Villifan-Andrade told police that Greene took money from him at gunpoint in his apartment and fled the scene, according to a joint investigation by Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Norristown Police.

Authorities say Villifan-Andrade then chased Greene, tripping him and as he fell, Greene dropped a gun.

Villifan-Andrade told police he picked up the gun and shot Greene multiple times, according to court documents.

An autopsy concluded Greene died from multiple gunshot wounds with blunt force trauma to the head.

A recovered bullet suggested Villifan-Andrade shot Greene when his back was turned to him, according to court documents.

Authorities say they found Villifan-Andrade with a handgun when they took him into custody.

After arriving at Mercy Suburban Hospital, Greene was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m.

Villifan-Andrade has a bond set at $500,000 as he was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 19.