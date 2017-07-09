PA Budget In Limbo As Monday Night Deadline For Revenue Plan Nears

July 9, 2017 11:48 PM By Tony Romeo
HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — The window is closing for a revenue plan to fund Pennsylvania’s new budget. Governor Wolf has until midnight to act on a budget bill passed ten days ago.

Governor Wolf has expressed optimism in his public comments since the budget bill was passed June 30th that a plan to pay for it would come in time.

That optimism was not apparent among legislative leaders on Sunday.

Wolf has until midnight to sign the budget, allow it to become law without signing it, or veto it in whole or in part.

Republican Dave Reed, the House majority leader, said Sunday afternoon absent a revenue deal he favored a partial veto.

“I don’t think the responsible thing to do would be just to let that budget become law,” said Reed.

Republican Jake Corman, the Senate majority leader, wasn’t ready to go there.

“The governor has his job… and I’ll let him do it,” Corman said.

As he spoke with reporters late Sunday night, Corman said it was becoming logistically problematic to get revenue legislation to the governor today. But he vowed that the Senate would remain in session and work on an agreement.

