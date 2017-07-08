Woman Spearheads Effort To Educate Lawmakers On Wisdom Of ‘The Lorax’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal government’s retreat from protecting the environment has prompted a local woman to “speak for the trees.” It’s an effort to spread the word about “The Lorax”.
Cathy Spahr of Newtown Square got the idea to give copies of “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss, to every member of Congress, shortly after the Trump Inauguration. Then President Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement, and she says it took on more significance, much like when the book was written in 1971.
“We were going through a period of environmental crisis, our rivers were on fire, there was a lot of environmental legislation being passed,” Spahr said.
READ: G20 Closes With Rebuke To Trump’s Climate Change Stance
The Lorax tells a story that ends in environmental disaster. A Facebook page, “Send the Lorax to Washington,” was created. Now the aim is to educate Pennsylvania legislators.
“None of us on our team believes that protecting the earth and it’s resources should be political in any way. It shouldn’t be partisan,” she said. “This is something we should all want.”
Spahr quotes the final line of the book in hoping to promote more environmental awareness.
“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing’s going to get better, it’s not.”