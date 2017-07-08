A Return Home For CKY As Warped Tour Takes Over Camden, NJ

By Michael Cerio

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — The kids are still alright.

The annual traveling circus of Warped Tour rolled into BB&T Pavilion on Friday for its 23rd edition, drawing out a new generation of punks and a smattering of seasoned well-moshed veterans.

With seven stages and a sea of merchandise tents and activist messages, the Camden parking lot once again filled up for a midday rite of passage for young music fans. The lineup like most years straddled the line of old and new with current sensations like Andy Black playing the indoor main stage as senior circuit members like Strung Out and Sick Of It All gutted it out on the paved paradise.

This year’s star at this stop was CKY. The West Chester band returned this year with a new album and played in the shadow of the Philadelphia skyline for the first time in seven years. To celebrate, the whole Margera clan was out to support CKY drummer Jess Margera for his homecoming. Brother Bam Margera, back and healthy, led parents April and Phil on stage along with Jess’ kids for a chanting introduction.

We had a chance to catch up with CKY before their return on Friday. You can hear the full interview with Jess Margera above.

In an effort to seek out the best and weirdest of this year, we also caught up with several bands not of this world that graced the Warped Tour stage.

There’s GWAR, the interplanetary warriors whose stage theatrics are only bested by their galactic sense of humor. We got some details on their upcoming album after they threatened to kill us all.

We also met Valient Thorr, who originally hails from Venus – but now resides in Virginia. These Southern slingers of rock are back on the Warped Tour for the first time in over a decade.

Alestorm is from earth, but they specialize in Pirate Metal. That’s metal music about the high seas, treasure, and more fun than you can shake a pegleg at. Their lead singer Chris was nice enough to explain all his food-themed tattoos to us.

And finally we found Anti-Flag, hailing from Pittsburgh and steeped in a tradition of punk rock activism. We caught up with the band about political engagement, the legacy of Warped Tour, and a lot more.

This year’s Warped Tour makes another stop in Scranton on Monday July 10th, and will be Holmdel, NJ at the PNC Bank Arts Center on July 15th.