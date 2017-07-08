NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: 1 Man Dead Following Motorcycle Accident In Center City

July 8, 2017 5:39 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead after police say he crashed into a truck in Center City.

Authorities say the accident took place about 3 p.m. Saturday along the Ben Franklin Parkway near 17th street.

A 27-year-old male while riding his motorcycle was apparently performing “wheel stands” on his bike when he crashed into the rear of a truck.

Officials say he was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

The scene is being held as police investigate the crash.

