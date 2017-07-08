Police: 1 Man Dead Following Motorcycle Accident In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead after police say he crashed into a truck in Center City.
Authorities say the accident took place about 3 p.m. Saturday along the Ben Franklin Parkway near 17th street.
A 27-year-old male while riding his motorcycle was apparently performing “wheel stands” on his bike when he crashed into the rear of a truck.
ALSO READ: 2 Teens Among Three Shot In Strawberry Mansion
Officials say he was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.
The scene is being held as police investigate the crash.