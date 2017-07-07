Fire Department Warns About Dangers Of Charging Mobile Devices In Bed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A fire department in New Hampshire is warning parents about the dangers of charging phones and tablets in their bed.
The department posted this photo to their Facebook page of page of a burned sheet and blanket with the warning, “The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hotter and hotter. The likely result is that the pillow/bed will catch fire. This places the child/teen as well as everyone else in the home in great danger.”
The fire department says research shows more than 50% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow.
Parents are urged to check with your family is charging their mobile devices.