Philadelphia Police Investigating Series Of Paintball Attacks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a recent series of paintball attacks in the city.
Police say Thursday around 4:30 p.m. they were called to the 5000 block of Woodland Avenue for a report of an assault.
The three victims told officers they had been struck by paintballs while on their porch.
Investigators later learned two other people on the block had also been struck by paintballs. A similar report was also made several minutes prior on the 4200 block of Baltimore Avenue.
The suspects are described as four black males, last seen in a silver Infiniti sedan with silver window trims and a partial PA tag of “KJ.”
The investigation is ongoing.