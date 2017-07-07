Day 7 And Counting With No PA Revenue Plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The clock continues to run toward a Monday night deadline for Governor Wolf to act on a state budget passed a week ago.
Legislative leaders and the governor continue trying to cobble together a revenue package to pay for the spending plan.
Governor Wolf has until midnight Monday night to veto the budget bill, sign it, or let it become law without his signature.
On Friday morning, as he has every day since the budget was sent to him June 30th, the governor projected a rosy outlook on the prospects for meeting the deadline.
“We continue to talk and…as I said all along, we’ve had a really nice, positive, constructive tone. So we continue to negotiate and I fully expect that we’ll get to a good outcome in a few days,” Wolf said.
But Wolf remains tight-lipped about what he might do with the currently unbalanced budget bill if a complete revenue package is not enacted by Monday night. He claims to be unconcerned that the revenue issue is going down to the wire.
Borrowing and expansion of gaming are two major options in play for closing the budget deficit.