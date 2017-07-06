The Dom Giordano Show: Daniel Harnsberger, John George, & Heather Mac Donald | July 6

9:00-Another police officer shooting, leaving an officer dead in New York.
9:10-Democrats looking for a new slogan.
9:35-The Progressive Liberal, Daniel Harnsberger, joined discussing his inspiration to become the wrestler; The Progressive Liberal.
10:00-John George of Philly Business Journal joined discussing a look inside the opioid crisis.
10:35-Senator John McCain awarded the 2017 Liberty Medal.
11:00-Area doctors prescribing visits to parks.
11:35-Heather Mac Donald of the Manhattan Institute joined discussing the cop shooting in New York.