The Dom Giordano Show: Daniel Harnsberger, John George, & Heather Mac Donald | July 6

July 6, 2017 11:56 AM By Dom Giordano
9:00-Another police officer shooting, leaving an officer dead in New York.

9:10-Democrats looking for a new slogan. 

9:35-The Progressive Liberal, Daniel Harnsberger, joined discussing his inspiration to become the wrestler; The Progressive Liberal.

10:00-John George of Philly Business Journal joined discussing a look inside the opioid crisis.

10:35-Senator John McCain awarded the 2017 Liberty Medal.

11:00-Area doctors prescribing visits to  parks. 

11:35-Heather Mac Donald of the Manhattan Institute joined discussing the cop shooting in New York.

