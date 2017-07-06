Preparing Yourself And Your Pets For Emergencies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Earlier this week we reported on a woman who was killed in Bensalem while trying to save her dog from her burning house.

A Philly-based pet rescue team says preparation and trust in your pet is key when such a disaster strikes.

Jen Leary, founder of the Red Paw Emergency Relief Team, knows that feeling of wanting to protect your dog or cat.

“As a pet owner, I understand it. I understand the desire to go back in and save them,” she said.

But, she says, you should never go into a burning building. Firefighters will look for your pets.

And, Leary says there’s a chance your pet will even find a way to stay safe.

“In fires, that you would think pets wouldn’t survive, we find them alive and a lot of times we find them without injuries. So, they’re resilient,” Leary said.

Leary says fire escape plans need to include your pets. So, for example, have them sleep in your room at night so you can pick them up and go.

And, pet or no pet, Leary can’t stress how important it is to make sure your smoke alarms are working in the house.