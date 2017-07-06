Ground Broken In Delco On New Housing For Child Cancer Patients

DEVELOPING: Police Investigating Report Of Child Drowning At New Jersey Campground

July 6, 2017
SWARTHMORE, PA (CBS) — Families from all around spend time in Philadelphia as their children receive cancer treatment at world class hospitals.

For many, finding a place to stay during treatment is a serious struggle. Ground was broken Thursday on a mansion in Swarthmore that will be dedicated to serving them.

Nick’s house provides free housing for families like the Austins from Easton.

“Not only is it free rent, but they help us with day to day items too,” said Jason Austin.

Jason and his wife and sick son Ben currently stay at the original Nick’s House.

“We just finished a 10 day cycle of radiation, and Ben does week long chemotherapy sessions followed by two weeks of recovery,” Jason explained.

Nick’s house was founded by Cheryl Collelouri, who lost her son to cancer.

The first location was so popular; she worked for three years to get another one.

“Families, they come here and they are scared to death. We want to be the easy part,” Collelouri said.

The 7,000 square foot home will have seven large bedrooms, two common areas, and a huge shared kitchen.

