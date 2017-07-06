CHECK YOUR TICKETS: 19 Lotto Scratch-Off Prizes Will Expire On Aug. 1

July 6, 2017 11:37 PM
Filed Under: Lottery, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS)—Time is running out if you have a winning ticket to 19 instant games in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Lottery adds new instant games to its product lineup on a regular basis.

When a game is ended by the lottery its players have one year from the game end date to claim their prizes otherwise the winnings will be forfeited.

The New Jersey Lottery says 19 games and their associated unclaimed prizes will expire will expire on Aug. 1.

See if your ticket is expiring HERE.

 

GAME # GAME NAME
1181 Win $500 A Week for Life
1183 Win $2,500 A Week for Life
1238 Loteria
1271 Classic Bingo
1273 $5,000,000 Cash Extravaganza
1275 $50 Frenzy
1273 $100 Frenzy
1277 $500 Frenzy
1297 Win for Life!
01302 Wild Cherry Bingo Doubler
1304 Quick Change
1308 Wild Doubler
1309 Wild 10$
1321 Frosty Fun
1324 Big Money Spectacular
1327 $250,000 Crossword
1328 Super Crossword
1341 $250,000 Crossword

 

