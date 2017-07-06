CHECK YOUR TICKETS: 19 Lotto Scratch-Off Prizes Will Expire On Aug. 1

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS)—Time is running out if you have a winning ticket to 19 instant games in New Jersey.
The New Jersey Lottery adds new instant games to its product lineup on a regular basis.
When a game is ended by the lottery its players have one year from the game end date to claim their prizes otherwise the winnings will be forfeited.
The New Jersey Lottery says 19 games and their associated unclaimed prizes will expire will expire on Aug. 1.
See if your ticket is expiring HERE.
|GAME #
|GAME NAME
|1181
|Win $500 A Week for Life
|1183
|Win $2,500 A Week for Life
|1238
|Loteria
|1271
|Classic Bingo
|1273
|$5,000,000 Cash Extravaganza
|1275
|$50 Frenzy
|1277
|$500 Frenzy
|1297
|Win for Life!
|01302
|Wild Cherry Bingo Doubler
|1304
|Quick Change
|1308
|Wild Doubler
|1309
|Wild 10$
|1321
|Frosty Fun
|1324
|Big Money Spectacular
|1327
|$250,000 Crossword
|1328
|Super Crossword
