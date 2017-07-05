NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zach And Julie Ertz In ESPN The Body Issue

July 5, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Relationship goals.

26-year-old Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and 25-year-old U.S. Soccer star Julie Ertz appeared naked together in the 2017 ESPN The Body issue.

“In the offseason, we work out like every day together. Lifting is an easy one to do together; we just shift weights back and forth. We do a lot of core together. Pilates and yoga, we always do those together,” Julie said.

The couple met at a Stanford baseball game while attending college and got married on March 26th, 2017.

Other athletes appearing naked in the 2017 issue include:

You can see the photo shoot here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Iconic Carousels
Videos
Water Fun

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch