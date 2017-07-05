Zach And Julie Ertz In ESPN The Body Issue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Relationship goals.
26-year-old Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and 25-year-old U.S. Soccer star Julie Ertz appeared naked together in the 2017 ESPN The Body issue.
“In the offseason, we work out like every day together. Lifting is an easy one to do together; we just shift weights back and forth. We do a lot of core together. Pilates and yoga, we always do those together,” Julie said.
The couple met at a Stanford baseball game while attending college and got married on March 26th, 2017.
Other athletes appearing naked in the 2017 issue include:
You can see the photo shoot here.