The Dom Giordano Show: Upper Darby Police Chief Mike Chitwood & Brad Thor | July 5

July 5, 2017 11:52 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: ANTIFA, Brad Thor, Cardinal Tobin, CNN, Jimmy Jay Chassi, Lenox School District, Mike Chitwood, millionaire, North Korea, Pope Francis I, President Trump, Use of Force

9:00-Cardinal Tobin slams President Trump.

9:20-New Jersey classifies the ANTIFA as domestic terrorists.

9:35-CNN wrestling meme/video creator apologizes.

9:50-America reaching the point of accepting a nuclear North Korea or war with them.

10:00-Lenox School District student, Jimmy Jay Chassi, joined discussing the proposal to change the mascot from the “Millionaires.”

10:35-Upper Darby Police Chief, Mike Chitwood, joined discussing racial profiling being used on routine traffic stops.

10:50-Where to find the cheapest gas in the Country.

11:00-Brad Thor joined discussing his book “Use of Force and his event next week with Dom.

11:20-Going inside the pharmaceutical opioid crisis.

