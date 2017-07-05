The Dom Giordano Show: Upper Darby Police Chief Mike Chitwood & Brad Thor | July 5

9:00-Cardinal Tobin slams President Trump.
9:20-New Jersey classifies the ANTIFA as domestic terrorists.
9:35-CNN wrestling meme/video creator apologizes.
9:50-America reaching the point of accepting a nuclear North Korea or war with them.
10:00-Lenox School District student, Jimmy Jay Chassi, joined discussing the proposal to change the mascot from the “Millionaires.”
10:35-Upper Darby Police Chief, Mike Chitwood, joined discussing racial profiling being used on routine traffic stops.
10:50-Where to find the cheapest gas in the Country.
11:00-Brad Thor joined discussing his book “Use of Force and his event next week with Dom.