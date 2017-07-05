Police: 5 Arrested In Attack On Lifeguards In Ocean City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three Philadelphia men were among five people arrested for an alleged July 4 attack on lifeguards in Ocean City, New Jersey.
Police say they were called to the beach near Eighth Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance involving on-duty lifeguards and several intoxicated people.
Authorities say officers arrived to find the lifeguards being assaulted by a group of men who then turned their aggression toward police.
Police say two of the men tried to flee the scene by running into a business on the boardwalk, but they were chased down by officers and lifeguards and taken into custody.
Three other men involved were arrested on the beach.
Arrested on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were Harold Corbin, 25, and Darnell Willingham, 29, both of Philadelphia, and Breland Roach, 26, and Qwanayzia Nelson, 23, both of Harrisburg. Trevis Willingham, 34, of Philadelphia, was charged with disorderly conduct.
