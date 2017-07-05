Pennsylvania Turnpike Launches Toll Amnesty Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — If you owe back tolls and fees to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, now is the time to make good. A month-long “partial amnesty” program began Wednesday.

A bill signed into law last year allows PennDOT to suspend the vehicle registrations of anyone with six or more outstanding toll violations or invoices, or unpaid tolls or fees totaling more than $500. That law takes effect next month. Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo says before that happens, anyone can take advantage of the program.

“They would be able to have additional fees waived through our partial amnesty program through the August 4th effective date,” he explained.

DeFebo says people whose case has already been referred to a collection agency are not eligible to have all administrative fees waived. People already in payment plans will have to honor the terms of those plans.

As of late June, more than ten thousand motorists at risk for registration suspension owed the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission more than $17 million.

To learn more about the partial-amnesty program, or to check if you have unpaid toll violations, visit the PA Turnpike website.

To pay now, call 1-877-PennPass (877-736-6727) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. There will be times when callers wait in queue or may not be able to get through on the first try. Callers can leave a message and will receive a return call within 24 to 48 hours.