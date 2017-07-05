Holy Child Academy Using STEAM Lab To Get Students Excited About Evolving Technologies

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Science! Technology! Engineering! Arts! Mathematics!

STEAM education is vital to the success of students – and at Holy Child Academy in Drexel Hill, they’re starting at a very young age.

They’re so excited about STEAM they’ve built a brand new Lab.

“Our students will start here in Pre-K at 4 years old, right up to our 8th grade students,” said Margaret Fox-Tully, Head of School at Holy Child Academy. “They’ll all be in here at least once a week.”

A major reason they’ve decided to have students learning so early is to promote a path to a future job market that consists of evolving technologies.

“Part of what we know is by 4th or 5th grade, students decide I’m not a math kid, or I’m not a science kid,” said Fox-Tully. “What will happen here is they will know from the age of 4 that math and science and engineering are fun and exciting.”

Students like Jack Ellis worked on the force of his grip on a computer while Ava Barrera and Ella Zwilling worked on a robot, controlled by an iPad.

Fifth-grader Aidan O’Connell worked with a Fischer-Technik set.

One of the youngest students involved is 5-year-old Gabriel D’Angelo. He, of course, schooled me in a robot race.

But getting kids interested and excited is the priority, and it’s already working at Holy Child Academy.