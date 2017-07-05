Hersheypark Cancels Fireworks Show After Nearby Hill Catches On Fire

July 5, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — An Independence Day fireworks show at one of Pennsylvania’s most popular amusement parks ended early after the show sparked a brush fire on a hillside near the fireworks launch area.

The Hershey Fire Department tweeted a picture of the blaze Tuesday night.

 

Fire officials say the fire started about 15 minutes into the display at Hersheypark. Although the fire was quickly brought under control, the rest of the display was canceled.

Nobody was hurt.

Media representatives from Hersheypark didn’t immediately return a call and email for comment Wednesday.

The park is about 100 miles (160.9 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

