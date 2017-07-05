Florida Officer Rescues Dog Left In Hot Car

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS) — A police officer in Palm Beach County, Florida came to the rescue of a dog left inside a hot car.
The officer gave the dog’s owner about 15 minutes to show up before he began smashing the car’s window to free the dog.
Police say the car’s engine was off and all the windows were rolled up.
They say temperatures inside could have reached triple digits.
It is illegal to leave an animal in a parked vehicle in at least 26 states.