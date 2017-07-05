Florida Officer Rescues Dog Left In Hot Car

July 5, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS) — A police officer in Palm Beach County, Florida came to the rescue of a dog left inside a hot car.

The officer gave the dog’s owner about 15 minutes to show up before he began smashing the car’s window to free the dog.

PD: Woman Killed In Bucks County Home Fire Attempting To Save Dog 

Police say the car’s engine was off and all the windows were rolled up.

They say temperatures inside could have reached triple digits.

It is illegal to leave an animal in a parked vehicle in at least 26 states.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch