City Of Philadelphia Honors Hometown Entertainer With Special Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kevin Hart is nothing short of successful when it comes to the entertainment industry.
The man who has been the headliner for years on the stage, on screen and almost everywhere now his own day in the City of Brotherly Love.
City Council Approves July 6 As ‘Kevin Hart Day’ In Philadelphia
Kevin Hart Day will be officially celebrated on Thursday, July 6 and the Philadelphia native is honored.
“I make sure I conduct and carry myself in a professional manner so I can be constantly viewed in a positive light,” he told CBS 3’s Ukee Washington. “I don’t ever want that light to shine in a different direction where you find yourself back-treading and messing up a lot of the concrete you’ve laid down already.”
July 6 also marks Hart’s birthday.