Deadly Shooting In Delaware County Leads To Crash

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) — A shooting in Delaware County left a trail of destruction Tuesday night.
Multiple shots were fired near 11th and Brown Street, killing one man and injuring two others. Police say the two men who were injured got into an SUV and sped away as a gunman continued to pull the trigger.
The victims managed to drive to Eddystone where they crashed into at least four parked cars.
The crash happened near 9th Street and Eddystone Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.
PD: Woman Killed In Bucks County Home Fire Attempting To Save Dog
A man who owns two of those damaged cars spoke to Eyewitness News.
“I was sleeping, and all of sudden I heard this loud, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,'” said Jim Dever. “All I see is a driver sitting there, blood all over, and the passenger apparently jumped out and ran over there and fell between those two vans over there.”
Both the driver and the passenger were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Dever said he saw more than a dozen bullet holes in the shooting victim’s car.
The investigation remains ongoing.