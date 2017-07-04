Independence Visitor’s Center Celebrate America’s Birthday With Huge Cake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As part of America’s birthday celebration, the folks at the Independence Visitor’s Center cut into a gigantic birthday cake for America.
You can’t have a birthday party without cake or cupcakes.
“There’s like 2,500 people lined up outside in the heat, just to come and have a cupcake and to celebrate America’s birthday,” said Joseph Termini of Termini Brothers Bakery.
He says they have enough cake here at the Visitor’s Center to feed about 3,000 people.
“Betsy Ross came in with all her pomp and circumstance and then she cut five tiers of the cake! It was pretty impressive!”