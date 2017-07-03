Teen Girls Arrested In Connection With Violent Robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Upper Darby Police on Monday announce a break in a series of violent armed robberies that took place in the township over the last two weeks.

Police have charged 16-year-old Kemonie McKee of Philadelphia as an adult.

Police say McKee and 17-year-old Syniah Martinez robbed two cab drivers within hours of each other in a residential neighborhood near 69th Street.

“How do you get into the head of a 16 year old?” Superintendent Michael Chitwood said. “I mean she’s a baby committing adult crimes.”

The crime spree began June 19.

In each crime, the cab drivers were held at gunpoint.

Days later, an 86-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman, who were both visiting from Ecuador, reportedly lost almost $1,000 in a robbery on Kent Road.

When the 86-year-old tried to resist, she got a pistol forced into her chest.

Police say McKee and Martinez are responsible.

“They were terrorizing people – I mean how do you rob an 86 year old woman!” Chitwood said. “Give me a break.”

In one of the cases, the teens allegedly had assistance from a getaway driver.

It was somewhat of a lucky break for officers as they were led down a whole other path. The car was stolen in a carjacking in Philadelphia during the robbery of a pizza driver, several days prior.