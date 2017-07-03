Negotiations Continue Between Philadelphia, 3 Of Its 4 Unions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Contracts between Philadelphia and three of its unions expired Friday, but there’s no sign of any job action.

District Council 47, which represents white collar city workers, has asked for a two-month extension to its contract. The police and fire unions are in arbitration, so new contracts may be a ways off. But both the city and unions say they’re actively engaged in trying, though they offered no other comment.

The city’s big hope is for pension concessions, the same ones they got from the blue collar workers union, District Council 33, in a four-year contract settled last July. DC 33 agreed to increases in pension contributions and a hybrid program for new employees that would cap traditional pensions at $50,000.

Finance director Rob Dubow says if all city employees — union or not — and including elected officials agreed to those terms, the city’s pension fund would be 80 percent funded by 2030. Right now, it’s only about 45 percent funded.