Parkway-Area Residents Unhappy About Holiday Parking Restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tens of thousands of people, if not hundreds of thousands will pack the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia for the Fourth of July fireworks and concert.

Excitement for the celebration is brewing for some and frustrations are boiling over for others.

Many residents who live along the parkway will have to clear the streets of their cars and find somewhere else to park…or face being towed.

Some residents are calling this issue a bigger challenge than the NFL Draft that the city hosted recently.

“It’s like awful now,” Meredith Gammin, a parkway resident, said. “Like during the draft, I could still get a parking spot and what not. Now, I got a spot two days ago and I’m not moving my car. There are no spots.”

The parking restrictions near the parkway are more spread out than the NFL draft and the city says that’s because the Fourth of July festivities, which are also more spread out than the draft.

Deep Mukherjee, who lives by the parkway, said, “There’s pros and cons. Enjoy this atmosphere but because of all the security and all of this stuff, we have to go through a lot of pain.”

Police does not have an official map for residents of how many streets will be parking restricted for the next 36 hours.

CBS 3 crews drove around, created a map based off pf signs posted by the city.

The parking restrictions spread as far as Spring Garden, from 23rd Street to Broad Street, down 17th Street and all the way to Callowhill.

Almost all the resident permit parking in that grid area is banned for the next 36 hours.