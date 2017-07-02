67-Year-Old Woman In Critical Condition After Stuck By Vehicle In Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Police say a women was stuck by a vehicle before it crashed into a home in Bucks County.
The accident took place about 7:45 p.m. Sunday along the 200 block of Newportville road near Neshaminy road.
Officials say the driver stuck at 67-year-old women drove off the road into a brick wall, and then continued into a home.
The woman stuck suffered serious injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
The driver had very mild injuries and had not been transported.
Police are still on the scene.