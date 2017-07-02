Town Finds Way To Make Paying Parking Meters More Enjoyable

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Feeding the parking meter isn’t mandatory, but it could make you feel good.

Parking is free in the heart of Chestertown, Maryland so you don’t have to put any coins in the meter, but folks are voluntarily paying to park for a good cause.

Kay MacIntosh, Manager of the Arts and Entertainment District says officials decided to ask drivers to donate to the meters to benefit the downtown area.

“We had recently launched our arts and entertainment district and we thought the meters would be a good place to put signage about the A and E district so we came up with stickers that basically say welcome, relax, we don’t want you to have to rush back and feed the meter,” she said.

She says if you want to make a donation the meter will use that money to help keep the downtown area looking beautiful.

“Our main street program is working on several beautification projects downtown just awaiting funding and we do want to ramp up the number of plantings downtown,” she said.” The number of planters on the sidewalks so our design committee will be using those funds to do just that.”

In just three months, the project collected $240.