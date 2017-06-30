The Dom Giordano Show: Jeffrey Lord, Katrina Pierson, Lou Gaul & Werner Graf | June 30

June 30, 2017 11:41 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Healthcare, Hopewell School District, Jeffrey Lord, Katrina Pierson, Lou Gaul, Morning Joe, Obamacare, Opioid Addiction, President Trump, transgender policy

9:00-Morning Joe responds to President Trump’s tweet attack on them.

9:35-Senator Corey Booker makes an interesting comparison for supporters of Planned Parenthood.

9:40-Republicans proposing a $45 billion increase to fight opioid addiction.

10:00-Jeffrey Lord joined discussing the media reaction to President Trump’s tweets towards “Morning Joe.”

10:15-Curbing teenage drinking over the Fourth of July weekend. 

10:20-Donny Deutsch slams President Trump. 

10:35-Senior Political Strategist and Spokeswoman for America First Policies Katrina Pierson, joined discussing the Republican’s health care plan and President Trump’s tweets at “Morning Joe.”

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:00-Werner Graf, a former School board member at Hopewell school district, joined discussing the school’s newest transgender policy.

11:20-Capitol police arrest man for death threats against Congressman Tom MacArthur. 

11:45-Game of the week.

