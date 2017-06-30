Strike Grinds Comcast Tower Construction To A Halt

June 30, 2017 2:50 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fellow unions are off the job at one Philly construction site, in sympathy with striking crane operators.

Members of Local 542 of The International Union of Operating Engineers protested at the Comcast Tower construction site at 19th and Arch.

Union member Junius Russell says the pickets are to bring attention to their contract stalemate with the General Building Contractors Association.

“This is a peaceful protest. The men, if they want to go in and work, they’re more than welcome to. We’re not trying to stop them,” said Russell.

But hundreds of workers from other unions refused to cross the line. This painter was among them.

“At least for today and maybe a few more days, it could be. Nobody likes to see a strike,” he said.

Negotiations on Thursday failed to yield an agreement, and no new talks are scheduled.

