Philly Non-Profit Hosting 11 Days Of Love

June 30, 2017 9:04 PM By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia non-profit is gearing up to kick off 11 days of love-themed events.

Eleven days, 11 locations, all love.

“I find people who are accepting of love, and then I find people who are cynics,” said Jos Duncan.

Duncan is the founder of LOVE Now Media, a non-profit with a mission to use media and communications to tell stories about justice, wellness, and equity.

Beginning July 5th, they’ll kick off 11 days of love at City Hall and then will bring community together to talk about romantic love, self care, art, jazz, and much, much more.

“We’re partnering with organizations around the city of Philadelphia and we’re adding love to some of the social and impact work some of the people are already doing,” Duncan said.

The events run July 5th to 15th.

