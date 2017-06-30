PA Budget Passed; Revenue Deal Still Elusive

June 30, 2017 7:30 PM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG (CBS) — As expected, on Friday, the last day of the fiscal year, state lawmakers sent Governor Wolf a compromise budget, without a plan to pay for the spending.

As a result of that, even though he supports it, it is unclear when the governor may act on the budget bill.

The nearly $32 billion budget increases spending less than 1%, but sagging revenues have left the state with a deficit of more than $2 billion.

“But despite all these challenges, I believe that, collectively, we have crafted a 2017-2018 general fund budget that is not only fiscally responsible, but also provides the necessary resources for programs and services,” said Republican Pat Browne, the Senate Appropriations chairman.

But Chester County Democrat Andy Dinniman said he could not support much of the borrowing anticipated to balance the budget.

“We have a bi-partisan ‘borrow and spend’ agenda,” Dinniman said.

As talks continue on revenues, the governor has 10 days from the time the bill reaches his desk to veto it, sign it, or let it become law without his signature.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch