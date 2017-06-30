PA Budget Passed; Revenue Deal Still Elusive

HARRISBURG (CBS) — As expected, on Friday, the last day of the fiscal year, state lawmakers sent Governor Wolf a compromise budget, without a plan to pay for the spending.

As a result of that, even though he supports it, it is unclear when the governor may act on the budget bill.

The nearly $32 billion budget increases spending less than 1%, but sagging revenues have left the state with a deficit of more than $2 billion.

“But despite all these challenges, I believe that, collectively, we have crafted a 2017-2018 general fund budget that is not only fiscally responsible, but also provides the necessary resources for programs and services,” said Republican Pat Browne, the Senate Appropriations chairman.

But Chester County Democrat Andy Dinniman said he could not support much of the borrowing anticipated to balance the budget.

“We have a bi-partisan ‘borrow and spend’ agenda,” Dinniman said.

As talks continue on revenues, the governor has 10 days from the time the bill reaches his desk to veto it, sign it, or let it become law without his signature.