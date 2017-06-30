New Logan Square Green Space Now Open

June 30, 2017 2:40 PM By Steve Tawa
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Logan Square has new public, green space, and PennDOT’s roadwork has helped to reclaim more land in front of the Free Library of Philadelphia, the old Family Court Building, and across the street from the Franklin Institute.

Huzzah! The annoying but necessary detours and cones are being removed to reveal how PennDOT capped stretches along the Vine Street Expressway, part of a $65 million project for landscaping and streetscape improvements.

The new pedestrian bridge over I-676 between 20th and 19th Streets, linking Logan Square with Vine Street, is now open.

“I love the improvements from what it was before. I could see the library having events here, like Shakespeare readings in the Shakespeare Park,” said a passerby.

img 7083 New Logan Square Green Space Now Open

A view of the park facing away from the Library.(credit: Steve Tawa)

One of the highlights across the street from the Library is Shakespeare Park, at which they’ve covered part of the previously open area over I-676, hardscaped with paver blocks to create an amphitheater in a circular plaza.

Thoughts on the finished product, here?

“It looks amazing. I’ve been anxiously awaiting it. Everyday, I would walk through, saying, oh, I can’t walk this way or that way, with all of the barriers. Now it looks beautiful, there’s more green space,” said one observer.

It’s landscaped, too, with trees, shrubs, benches, and street lights.

“They spent a lot of time with the different annuals and perennials. It’s a very open environment and it looks very user friendly,” said another.

Crews also widened the walkways facing Logan Square’s roundabout.

