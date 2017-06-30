Christie Faces First Gov’t Shutdown With Months Left In Term

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Christie is demanding the Democrat-controlled Legislature send him a measure to make over the state’s largest health insurer, threatening the first government shutdown on his watch because of a position that has drawn the ire of liberal and conservative groups alike.

Christie, who is deeply unpopular in the state as he heads into his final six months in office, has made supporting a $34.7 billion budget that includes Democratic priorities contingent on the proposal to overhaul the nonprofit Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, aiming to tap into their surplus to finance drug treatment. Last year’s surplus was $2.4 billion.

The deadline to enact a budget is Friday at midnight.

Christie was once viewed as the future of the party — a Republican who could compromise with Democrats to produce results and win in a Democratic state. He was praised for his handling of Superstorm Sandy and won re-election in 2013 by double digits.

But Christie’s second and final term is wrapping up with his approval ratings at 15 percent . Christie’s proposal has perplexed some conservatives, who have rallied to oppose the legislation. Labor groups that typically align with Democrats, like the state’s largest teachers union, also oppose the idea.

Christie has cast Horizon, which opposes the measure and has parked a mobile video billboard displaying anti-Christie videos near his office this week, as a giant, greedy company that is abandoning the charitable mission the state had in mind when the state designated it as a health services corporation. Horizon has four board members appointed by the governor.

Christie referred to the video as “a carnival” and attacked Horizon for spending money on lobbyists.

Businessman and publisher Steve Forbes called Christie’s plan political “extortion.” Americans for Prosperity has come out against the proposal. The pro-business New Jersey Business and Industry Association, typically a reliable Republican ally, has abandoned Christie on this issue.

Christie on Thursday during a news conference summed up his reaction to the potential that he could be blamed for a shutdown simply.

“I don’t care,” he said.

The issue comes down to compromise, he said, adding that his willingness to agree to Democratic spending preferences despite having the ability to line-item veto them shows he’s bending.

“I’m willing to compromise. That’s what divided government is all about, but I’m not willing to capitulate,” he said. “Why do you think we haven’t had a government shutdown since 2006? Because I’m willing to compromise.”

But Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto says it’s he who has already compromised by accepting the bill to transfer the state’s lottery to the pension to reduce its unfunded liability.

He says that he’s not budging on the Horizon bill and that it’s the wrong time to consider legislation that could affect ratepayers at a time when congressional Republicans are debating “Trumpcare,” a clear reference to the delayed GOP efforts to repeal and replace Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Invoking Trump could resonate on another level in New Jersey, where Christie enthusiastically backed the president and now leads an anti-opioid addiction panel for the White House. Trump lost New Jersey to Hillary Clinton last year.

Christie met on Friday afternoon with legislative leaders to discuss the budget.

In 2006, when the government shut down under Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine, road construction projects were required to wind down. Motor vehicle offices shuttered and about 45,000 state employees were furloughed. State courts were closed for anything but emergencies. State-run parks, beaches and historic sites remained open through the July Fourth holiday but closed afterward.

Christie said Thursday that if a deal isn’t reached, parks would be closed for the weekend, but beachgoers would still have plenty of options at local municipal beaches up and down the state’s 127-mile coastline.

The Senate approved a different version of Christie’s initial proposal.

Rather than tapping directly into Horizon’s surplus, it requires that the state insurance commissioner set a range for Horizon’s surplus. When the top limit is exceeded, then the excess cash would go toward programs to benefit the public and policyholders under the Senate bill.

