Philly’s Bianca Ryan Ready For The Independence Day Parade

By Michael Cerio



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first season of America’s Got Talent took place in a simpler time.

In 2006, host Regis Philbin was still on Live!, judge Piers Morgan was still liked, and judge David Hasselhoff was still eating his cheeseburgers on tables.

Third judge Brandy, is timeless.

It seems like a lifetime ago, but for winner Bianca Ryan it was actually half a lifetime ago. At age 11, the Philadelphia native wowed audiences and judges alike with a voice that was much bigger than she was. Now at age 22, the singer is entering a new chapter in her career.

Fresh off a scary situation with her voice, Ryan has released a string of singles with an EP due next month. Ready for her reintroduction, the AGT winner is taking part in this year’s United States Of America Independence Day Parade in Philadelphia on July 4th.

“I’m seriously so happy,” Ryan told us earlier this week. “It’s so cool to finally be performing songs that I wrote the lyrics to and everything, now that I’m doing this whole EP on my own, so it’s really cool.”

We talked with the Northeast native about her new music, the surprises of America’s Got Talent, and the parade performance. You can hear our whole conversation with Bianca Ryan above, and find all the details on the 4th in Philly here.