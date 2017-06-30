Police: Investigating Assault, Attempted Robbery At Wawa In King Of Prussia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Upper Merion Township Police Department said Friday it is investigating an assault and attempted robbery at a local Wawa.

The incident occurred 10 p.m. June 19 at the Wawa Market on 145 West Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia.

According to the police report, the suspect assaulted a 52 year old man while he pumping gas.

The suspect pulled up in a light blue minivan when it pulled up next to the victim who was standing outside of his vehicle, police say.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim and told him to hand over his cell phone. The suspect then struck the victim in the face knocking him to the ground, and then he stood over the victim and continued to punch the victim repeatedly, causing severe injuries to the victim’s face, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot while the van drove away from the area.

Police have a sketch of the suspect’s likeness. He is described as a white male with a thin build, wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

They also say he was driving a vehicle described as a light blue Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town & Country, with a possibly malfunctioning driver’s side turn signal.

If anyone has information about this crime, or recognizes the suspect or the vehicle, please contact the Upper Merion Township Police Department’s Investigations Division at 610-265-3232 or the Upper Merion Township Police Department’s Tip Line at 484-636-3888.