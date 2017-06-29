Nearly 2 Tons Of Weed Disguised As Lettuce Seized

June 29, 2017 11:26 PM
Filed Under: Marijuana, Texas

By Amanda Jackson

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Carrots didn’t work, neither did limes. Now drug smugglers are trying to use lettuce to disguise their marijuana shipments into the United States.

The phony lettuce-like bundles didn’t get past the US Customs and Border Protection officers in Laredo, Texas, on Monday. Officers seized 5,754 packages containing nearly 2 tons of marijuana.

The truck hauling the “produce” crossed the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge along the Texas-Mexico border. The fake veggie packages were discovered by a narcotics K-9 team, imaging and physical inspection of the trailer.

“This is truly an example of our CBP officers’ hard work, experience and dedication to the CBP mission,” Port Director Gregory Alvarez said in a statement. “I congratulate the officers in advancing the CBP mission and protecting the public from illegal narcotics.”

Pennsylvania Picks Medical Marijuana Program Dispensaries

The drugs have an estimated street value of $741,186, according to the statement. The case is now under investigation with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

These type of shipments aren’t uncommon for border patrol officers.

In February, border officers in Pharr, Texas, seized 3,947 pounds of weed in a commercial shipment of key limes.

In 2016, 2,493 pounds of marijuana were concealed in carrot-shaped packaging entering from Mexico.

(The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch