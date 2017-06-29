⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Snarled By Accident On I-76 WB At Gladwyne 

Get A Free Hoagie On Wawa Hoagie Day!

June 29, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Hoagie, Wawa Hoagie Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Craving a hoagie? Well, you are in luck, it’s Wawa Hoagie Day!

This year Philadelphia Eagles Players, along with Wawa associates will be busy making hoagies — 23,000 hoagies to be exact.

They will all be made from 12,000 pounds of ingredients. It’s all part of Welcome America celebrations.

In addition, Wawa associates will also build and serve an enormous hoagie with ingredients weighing more than six tons.

Free sandwiches will be served at two locations this year: The National Constitution Center Lawns and the Independence Visitor’s Center.

Grab yours Thursday at noon.

