Venus Williams, Andy Roddick To Compete In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Venus Williams and Andy Roddick will compete in Philadelphia as part of Billie Jean King’s Philadelphia Freedom’s 2017 season at the Hagan Arena at Saint Joseph’s University beginning on Monday, July 17th.
Williams will play for the rival Washington Kastles.
Tennis all-stars Sloane Stephens, Darian King, Fabrice Martin, Taylor Townsend, and Donald Young will also compete.
Individual match tickets are on sale now at philadelphiafreedoms.com. Season tickets are available by calling 215-952-5219. Special group discounts are available by calling 215-389-9543.
PHILADELPHIA FREEDOMS 2017 COMPLETE HOME SCHEDULE
Date Opponent
Monday, July 17 vs. New York Empire
Sunday, July 23 vs. Washington Kastles
Monday, July 24 vs. Washington Kastles (Venus Williams – WSH)
Tuesday, July 25 vs. New York Empire (Andy Roddick – PHL)
Wednesday, July 26 vs. Springfield Lasers
Friday, July 28 vs. Orange County Breakers
Saturday, July 29 vs. San Diego Aviators
The Freedoms 2017 season will be led by new Head Coach Craig Kardon. Kardon is a Grand Slam winning coach with lifelong experience in competitive tennis.