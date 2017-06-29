System Helps You Find Answers When Diagnosed With Serious Illnesses

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are numerous developments that have occurred over the past 20 years in the battle against cancer, but none may have been more important than the Patient Navigator System.

According to the American Cancer Society the role is crucial.

Think about it: A person is diagnosed with cancer and faced with a life-altering diagnosis.

They are often confused and frightened and with all of this happening they begin to attempt to learn the ins and outs of the healthcare system.

That’s where the patient navigator comes in.

A patient can call the navigator and ask for help, guidance about leading medical centers, new treatments, even insurance and social issues.

If you want a list of patient navigators, check with your physician, local hospital, or the American Cancer Society