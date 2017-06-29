Phillies Try Toasted Grasshoppers In Seattle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you ever had a toasted grasshopper?
The Seattle Mariners sell them at Safeco Field concession stands and the Phillies decided to try them while they were in town.
“They were a big hit,” CSN analyst Gregg Murphy said via CSNPhilly.com. “For sure.”
“I did not think they were very good,” Tom McCarthy said.
John Kruk had the best response, when asked if he tried the grasshoppers on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show.
“No, I’m from West Virginia and I’ve eaten road kill before, but I would never eat a bug.”