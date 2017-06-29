Phillies Try Toasted Grasshoppers In Seattle

June 29, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you ever had a toasted grasshopper?

The Seattle Mariners sell them at Safeco Field concession stands and the Phillies decided to try them while they were in town.

“They were a big hit,” CSN analyst Gregg Murphy said via CSNPhilly.com. “For sure.”

“I did not think they were very good,” Tom McCarthy said.

John Kruk had the best response, when asked if he tried the grasshoppers on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show. 

“No, I’m from West Virginia and I’ve eaten road kill before, but I would never eat a bug.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch