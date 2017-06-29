NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia Teachers Begin Summer ‘Math Camp’ Program

June 29, 2017 4:52 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s summer “math camp” for Philadelphia schoolteachers this week.

Nine-hundred K-thru-8 teachers are at Lincoln High this week, learning strategies to get kids to grasp math concepts earlier, says the district’s chief academic support officer Cheryl Logan.

“Multiplicative reasoning sounds kind of fancy. But we do expect our third graders to not just be able to multiply, but to determine the least common multiple,” she said.

That will better prepare them for algebra concepts in 6th grade. Logan notes that four years ago the Pennsylvania Core standards changed, and standardized test scores dropped.

“It did really highlight a mismatch between what kids were being taught and how kids are going to be assessed. And so this is an effort to close that gap,” Logan said.

Is it working? This is the second year of the “Math Counts” program, and Logan says in a few months the district will be announcing modest bumps in achievement, with fewer students in the bottom tier.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch