PA Awards First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Permits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bit more than a week after awarding the first grower/processor permits, Pennsylvania health officials announced on Thursday the first 27 firms to get medical marijuana dispensary permits.

Ten medical marijuana dispensary permits were awarded to firms that will have primary locations in the southeast region. All dispensary permit holders are allowed up to two satellite locations. Those that have not identified satellite locations now can do so later.

The following are the communities in our region that will have dispensaries:

In addition to four locations in Philadelphia, there will be dispensaries in Bristol, Devon, Yeadon, King of Prussia, Upper Darby, Plymouth Meeting, Abington, Sellersville, Elkins Park, West Norton, Bensalem, Fort Washington, and Phoenixville.

The Philadelphia locations are in the 8300 block of Stenton Avenue, 599 Franklin Mills Circle, the 900 block of Frankford Ave, and 8900 Krewstown Road. The permit holders will have six months to become operational.

A complete list of who received the permits can be seen HERE.